Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews lava fountains as lake of molten rock lights up night, video shows

Lava fountains spewing from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano were captured on video lighting up the night after the volcano erupted on Sunday for the fifth time in almost four years.

The U.S. Geological Survey shared video early Tuesday showing the spurting lava feeding a lake of molten rock in its summit crater at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The latest eruption of Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes on Earth, began Sunday afternoon after a pause of two months.

The National Park Service (NPS) urged visitors to "stay safe and be respectful of the hazards and sacredness of Kilauea" when viewing the eruption.

While the Keanakākoʻi viewing area is closed due to high concentrations of sulfur dioxide and volcanic particulates, NPS said that optimal viewing of the lava lake and fountains was at Uēkahuna, Kīlauea Overlook and areas along Crater Rim Trail, noting that conditions can change at any time.

The alert level on Kilauea was downgraded Monday with no infrastructure threatened and no threat of significant ash emission into the atmosphere outside a limited area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Later Monday, state health officials said the eruption brought vog, volcanic smog, to some parts of the Big Island, causing poor air quality. The vog is created by vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide gas released from Kilauea.

In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.