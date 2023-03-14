Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

Hawaii's Kilauea not erupting, scientists say, reversing warning

Lava stopped flowing at Kilauea after 61 days of volcanic activity

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hawaii's second-largest volcano is not erupting, scientists said in an update to a previous warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement late Saturday that seismic activity beneath the summit of Kilauea "has returned to background levels, ground deformation has stabilized, and no lava has been observed at the surface."

The statement cautioned "another intrusion or resumption may occur in the near future with little or no warning."

The agency previously said a shallow earthquake storm signaled "resumption of eruptive activity at Kilauea summit is likely imminent."

Scientists said Tuesday that lava had stopped flowing after 61 days of volcanic activity.

HAWAII’S KILAUEA VOLCANO STOPS ERUPTING AFTER 61 DAYS OF ACTIVITY

This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano, Jan. 6, 2023.

This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano, Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanos, erupted from September 2021 to last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.

For about two weeks last December, Hawaii's biggest volcano, Mauna Loa, also was erupting on Hawaii's Big Island.

The dual eruptions of Hawaii's biggest volcanos provided a temporary boost to tourism during the slow season.

Volcanic eruptions have deep spiritual and cultural significance for Native Hawaiians. When Mauna Loa started erupting in November after lying dormant for 38 years, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as "hookupu."