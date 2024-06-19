Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sharks

California man survives shark attack by reportedly punching predator 'inside its mouth'

The victim had to have surgery after suffering injuries to his torso, left arm and hand

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
'Aggressive' bull shark seen circling jet skier Video

'Aggressive' bull shark seen circling jet skier

Andrew Cady captured an "aggressive" bull shark shark circling his jet ski multiple times in the Florida Panhandle. (Credit: Ark Media) 

A California man, who was bitten multiple times by a shark while swimming near San Diego, recalled "tussling" with the predator and punching it inside its mouth, according to a report. 

Caleb Adams, 46, recalled his near-death experience in Del Mar, California, on June 2, sharing that he was swimming alongside 18 other swimmers who regularly train at the Pacific Ocean beach when he felt "a strong hit to my body."

"I knew I had been hit by a shark. I tussled with the animal for what was seconds," he told NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz.

The swimmer said that he repeatedly punched the shark "inside its mouth," recalling that he felt the predator's "softer tissue."

FLORIDA VACATION HOTSPOT CLOSED AFTER BACK-TO-BACK SHARK ATTACKS

A great white shark swims

A great white shark swims in the waters off of California.  (Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

"The second time I struck the animal and I felt a softer tissue," he said. "I am going to speculate that that was inside the shark’s mouth. And I had several cuts on my hand and wrist."

WATCH: HAMMERHEAD SHARK CIRCLES PADDLEBOARDERS

Fellow club member, Kevin Barrett, heard Caleb's screams for help and rushed in to assist.

"You know that’s a real scream," Barrett said.

Beach closure sign

The Del Mar beach was closed for 48 hours following the shark attack on June 2. (City of Del Mar)

Barrett said that when he was pulling Adams to shore, he saw his blood "pouring out of his chest."

"When I was swimming him in, the blood was just pouring out of his chest," Barrett said.

Great white shark in the ocean

A great white shark swimming in the ocean (iStock)

Following the attack, Adams underwent surgery and was back at home recovering by June 6.

In a statement, the City of Del Mar said that Adams' suffered injuries to his torso, left arm and hand from shark bites. They said that the attack happened about 100 yards offshore.

The California city did not specify what type of shark attacked Adams.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.