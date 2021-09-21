Hawaii girl, 6, missing for over week; police suspend search

The search for a 6-year-old girl in Hawaii has been suspended after she went missing from her bedroom a week ago, authorities said Monday.

Isabella Kalua was last seen asleep at her home in Waimanalo around 9 p.m. local time on Sept. 12, the Honolulu Police Department said.

While the search was suspended on Monday, a spokeswoman for the department said the investigation into Kalua’s disappearance will remain active with detectives following up on any leads, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Kalua’s adoptive parents had immediately called authorities at 6 a.m. on Sept. 13 when they discovered the child was missing, family spokesman William Harrison told the paper. They allowed police to search the house and have been cooperative with the investigation.

Harrison said that the girl would often leave the house at night to sleep in the yard and that the home's electronic locks confirm that she left overnight.

The 6-year-old’s biological parents also joined the search for the child, who was named Arielle Sellers at birth, according to local reports.

The week-long search involved multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers who combed the entire Waimanalo area on the island of O’ahu for signs of Kalua, KHON2 reported.

A candlelight vigil was held for Kalua on Sunday at Waimanalo District Park, where community members prayed for the child to be found safe.

Kalua was likely wearing a black hoodie, black leggings with colorful socks and Nike slides with a pink bottom, police said.