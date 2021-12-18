Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Harvard University announces remote classes for most of January due to 'rapid rise' in COVID omicron cases

Harvard noted that the shift is due to a "rapid rise" in coronavirus cases

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Harvard University students will be forced to study remotely for most of January due to a "rapid rise" in coronavirus cases, the university announced in a statement on Saturday.

According to the announcement, a "rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country" forced university administrators to make the decision.

"We write to inform you that for the first three weeks of January we will take steps to reduce density on campus by moving much of our learning and work remotely. Please know that we do not take this step lightly. It is prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant," the announcement reads.

DC AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SHIFTS TO REMOTE LEARNING THROUGH MID-JANUARY DUE TO 'STARK RISE' IN COVID CASES

FILE -- Harvard University. Harvard University will be shifting to mostly remote operations for the first three weeks of January due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

FILE -- Harvard University. Harvard University will be shifting to mostly remote operations for the first three weeks of January due to a spike in coronavirus cases. (AP)

The Harvard University administrators wrote that the decision to shift classes online was made with "the health and safety of our community as our top priority."

Faculty, staff, and researchers are encouraged to work remotely for the first three weeks of January.

Harvard University's winter session begins on Jan. 14, and the Spring semester begins on Jan. 24.

CAMBRIDGE, USA - APRIL 2, 2018: view of the historic architecture of the famous Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

CAMBRIDGE, USA - APRIL 2, 2018: view of the historic architecture of the famous Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. (iStock)

AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES REIMPOSE COVID RESTRICTIONS OVER OMICRON VARIANT: 'REMINISCENT' OF MARCH 2020

Most students will be studying remotely unless they have an "authorization" from their school to return to campus, according to the announcement, and states that some programs with essential in-person requirements will continue on-campus.

"Some programs will continue in person, for example those with essential in-person laboratory or patient-centered clinical requirements," the announcement states.

A seal hangs over a building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A seal hangs over a building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (Reuters)

The administrators wrote that later in January, the university could return to "more robust on-campus activities," but noted that is dependent on public health conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harvard isn't the first university to announce a shift to virtual learning for most of January.

Stanford University also announced a shift to online learning for most students during the first two weeks of the winter quarter in January.

A Harvard University spokesperson declined to comment further and referred Fox News to the announcement.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

Your Money