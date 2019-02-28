Chilling video shows NYC gunman opening fire in broad daylight: cops

A suspected gunman who opened fire in broad daylight on a street in New York City last week, sending residents running for their lives, is being sought by police.

The New York City Police Department released surveillance video showing the suspected shooter firing what appears to be a revolver at a crowd walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx.

GUNMAN BROKE INTO PHILADELPHIA HOME, FATALLY SHOT PIZZA DELIVERYMAN IN 'AMBUSH-STYLE ATTACK,' POLICE SAY

The video shows the group, which included a child, scattering as the gunman fired three shots, FOX5 New York reported. There were no injuries reported from the shooting.

The gunman had been targeting a 19-year-old man, police told FOX5. After firing into the group, the gunman turned and quickly left the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD's Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 800-577-8477(English) or 888-577-4782 (Spanish) or www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.