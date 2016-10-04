Grizzly bear attack seriously injures hunter in Wyoming

A grizzly bear attack has seriously injured an elk hunter west of Dubois.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the attack happened Sunday morning as the hunter went to get an elk he'd shot the day before in Shoshone National Forest.

Lander Region Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter said Monday the man noticed his elk had been moved from where he'd left it. He then saw an adult female grizzly with two older cubs and was attacked by at least one of them.

Other hunters heard the man yell for help. They told Game and Fish employees, who found the man and called for medical help.

Hunter says the man was hospitalized with serious injuries to his face and leg.