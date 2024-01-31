Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Greyhound bus crashes into Alabama SUV, killing 1 and sending 9 to hospital

Six of the bus passengers were released from the hospital by Tuesday, but the SUV driver was killed in the collision

Associated Press
Published
A Greyhound bus and a car collided on a northern Alabama road, killing a man and injuring the bus driver and eight bus passengers, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Sidney C. Benson, 23, of Ardmore, Alabama, was killed in the wreck. Authorities said the bus struck Benson’s SUV. The bus then left the road and overturned.

The side of a Greyhound Bus

One person was killed and nine were sent to the hospital after a Greyhound bus and a car collided in northern Alabama on Jan. 30, 2024. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The bus driver and eight passengers — from Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and South Carolina — were injured and taken to hospitals. Six of the passengers had been released from the hospital by Tuesday, Greyhound said in a statement.

The accident happened on Pinedale Road, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southeast of Ardmore. The bus was traveling from Tallahassee, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, the company said.