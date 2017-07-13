Good Samaritans save family trapped in overturned minivan

A group of strangers banded together to help a family trapped in their minivan after a serious rollover crash in Texas.

The crash happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Cell phone video sent in by a FOX 4 viewer shows the moments after the crash on eastbound I-20 just before the 360 north exit in Arlington.

The Arlington Fire Department says everyone in that van was able to get out before first responders arrived.

Arlington police say street racing is to blame. One of the drivers racing tried to change lanes when they clipped another car and caused a chain reaction. The van flipped over was not involved in racing, but police arrested one woman who was racing for DWI.

Teri Pratt was the witness who recorded the video of the Good Samaritans rescuing the people trapped in the van. She felt they needed to be recognized.

“Couldn't have gone any smoother,” she said. “Everybody got over there. They lifted the car. Everybody worked together, they got the grandmother out.

The witness says a family of six, including three kids, were trapped inside but got out safely. A trauma nurse, who happened to be there, took charge before other first responders arrived minutes later.

The Arlington Fire Department says three people were taken to hospitals. Arlington police say the van crash was caused by two other drivers racing. One of them hit a car setting off a chain reaction. Police arrested one of the racing drivers, Demetria Pryor, for DWI and say one of the victims is in serious condition.

“Given how many people were involved, it could've been worse,” said Arlington Police Sgt. Vanessa Harrison. “Incidents like this are exactly why we're out here being proactive with our aggressive driving enforcement.

