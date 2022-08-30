Good Samaritan stabbed, bitten after tackling alleged purse thief in Massachusetts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 21-year-old Massachusetts man is recovering after being stabbed and bitten by an alleged purse thief.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in Malden, a suburb of Boston. The good Samaritan — Instacart delivery driver Ryan Dos Santos — told Boston 25 News he has no regrets about tackling and restraining the suspect.

Dos Santos was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a woman screaming for help.

"He started running. I went after him," Dos Santos told the TV station. "I saw the opportunity, tackled him. [We] went on the ground. He was able to stab my leg, my quad … bit me three times on the left arm."

The alleged purse thief was identified by police as 26-year-old Jayson Seay.

A teenager reportedly caught the takedown with her cell phone camera.

Once police arrived on the scene, they arrested Seay.

"I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I did what every good citizen should do," Dos Santos said. He was released from a Boston hospital Monday night following treatment for his injuries.

The snatched purse was returned to the victim in her 30s, who had been walking from a nearby subway station. Police told Boston 25 she suffered some bruises as a result of the incident but is otherwise okay.

"Seay is expected to be arraigned in Malden on Tuesday on several charges," the media outlet reported.