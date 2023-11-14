Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston

Good Samaritan helps drag wounded Houston cop out of highway gunfight

John Lally helped rescue an injured Houston, Texas, police officer

Stepheny Price
Published
A new video details a good Samaritan being at the wrong place at the right time – and helping save the life of a police officer.

The good Samaritan, John Lally, caught his own heroic acts on camera after he got caught in the middle of a police chase turned shootout on Highway 59 in Houston over the weekend.

Lally told Fox 26 Houston that he was driving down Highway 59 on Saturday when he witnessed a police chase turn into a car crash. 

Police said Officer J. Gibson was attempting to pull over a suspect in a stolen vehicle and a chase began when the driver didn't pull over. 

Houston Police Department logo

Houston good Samaritan helps drag wounded cop out of Highway 59 gunfight. (Houston Police Department)

Authorities said the suspect did not listen to the officer's commands when he approached the vehicle, and the man began shooting, striking Gibson in his leg. 

When Lally pulled over to help any injured drivers, he said he witnessed a lot more than expected.

Houston Police Department police car

A good Samaritan sat with Officer Gibson, holding his hand while other officers applied a tourniquet to Gibson's leg. (Houston Police Department car)

"That's when I grabbed that cop by his vest and dragged him all the way back to my work truck," Lally told Fox 26.

Lally then sat with Gibson, holding his hand while other officers applied a tourniquet to Gibson's leg. 

The chase picked back up as Lally sat with the wounded officer.

The Houston, Texas skyline

The Houston, Texas, skyline at dusk and I-45 commuter traffic. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to authorities, the suspect got into another car, then got back out, and attempted to get into a second car. 

Police said five officers shot at the suspect, who was hit multiple times. The 19-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Police are still investigating the incident and said they will release the body camera footage within 30 days.

Fox 26 Houston reporter Abigail Dye contributed to this story. 