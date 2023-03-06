Girl Scouts robbed in grab-and-go theft at Texas grocery store, police say

A Girl Scout troop was robbed at a Texas grocery store in what is being called a grab-and-go theft. No girls were injured in the incident.

Police told local media they were alerted of the theft Wednesday evening at a Randalls grocery store on Ben White Boulevard near Highway 290.

"The safety of our members is our top priority and we are thankful that no one was harmed during this incident. The troop is working directly with local police to identify the perpetrators," Emma Acosta, marketing and communications specialist for Girl Scouts of Central Texas, told FOX 7 Austin in a statement.

The girls were reportedly selling cookies when the robbery occurred, despite the presence of an on-duty security guard.

"This is so unfortunate," a spokeswoman for Randalls said to KXAN-TV via email. She said the grocery store is gathering surveillance footage to give to Austin Police Department and is working with the department on the ongoing investigation.

The store is in Council Member Ryan Alter's district. He released the following statement to FOX 7:

"My office has been made aware of Wednesday evening’s events and are grateful that no one was harmed. The Austin Police Department is working with the troop to investigate the incident."