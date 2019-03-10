Body of girl, 9, found near Los Angeles hiking trail ID’d, 2 ‘persons of interest’ detained

Authorities on Sunday identified the body of a young girl who was found at the bottom of an embankment near Los Angeles last week and said two "persons of interest" have been detained in connection with the girl's death.

Trinity Love Jones, 9, was the girl who county maintenance workers found partially inside a duffel bag near a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights on Tuesday, her father Antonio Jones told KTLA earlier Sunday. By Sunday evening the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a statement confirming the girl's identity.

"Although the Coroner's Office determined the death to be a homicide, the cause of death is being withheld," Deputy Tracey Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said in the statement.

The statement said that investigators have detained "two persons of interest in the case" and that an investigation is ongoing. No additional details were released.

A candlelight vigil was held for Jones on Sunday at the site where the body was found, KCBS-TV reported. Family members brought candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals, and photos, the report said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or submit an anonymous tip to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

