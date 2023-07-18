Expand / Collapse search
Gilgo Beach Murders
Gilgo Beach murders suspect: Las Vegas police reviewing unsolved cases to see if Rex Heuermann is involved

Rex Heuermann is charged in the deaths of three women found dead on Gilgo Beach in Long Island, New York

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Suffolk County authorities announce charges against Gilgo Beach suspect Video

Suffolk County authorities announce charges against Gilgo Beach suspect

Investigators detail the years-long investigation that led them to the arrest of Rex Heuermann, an architect from Massapequa Park, New York, as the suspect in the Long Island serial killer case.

Las Vegas authorities are reviewing their unsolved cases to see if accused serial murderer Rex Heuermann is connected to them in any way following his arrest last week for at least three bodies found in the marsh behind Gilgo Beach in Long Island, New York. 

Heuermann owns a timeshare in Las Vegas, a few miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, according to property records. The home was purchased for $16,955 with a sale date of April 23, 2005. 

"We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital. "We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement."

The department did not specify which cases were being looked at. 

WHO IS REX HEUERMANN?

Rex Heuermann mug shot for Long Island Gilgo Beach murders

Rex Heuermann, who owned a Las Vegas timeshare, was charged with murder in New York on Friday. Las Vegas police are looking to see if he is involved in any of their unsolved cases. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Authorities in New York said Heuermann killed three young women, tied them up and dumped their bodies along a desolate highway 45 miles east of Manhattan.

On Friday, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced a half-dozen charges against Heuermann, first- and second-degree murder each for three of the Gilgo victims – Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27.

Drone footage of officers searching Gilgo suspect house

Police officers from NYSP, Nassau and Suffolk County police searched suspected killer Rex Heuermann's home Friday, removing evidence in bags. Heuermann has been charged with murder in connection to the deaths of the "Gilgo Four." (Fox News)

He also remains a prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, and investigators have recovered another seven bodies in the surrounding area. The murders remained unsolved more than a decade after the search for missing escort Shannan Gilbert, 24, first led police to the bodies of sex workers and other victims east of New York City. 

Rex Heuermann in New York City

Rex Heuermann, 59, is suspected of at least 3 murders after New York authorities discovered 11 sets of human remains strewn along a suburban Long Island beach highway between 2010 and 2011. (Jeffrey Simon Architecture & Design)

After a series of harrowing 911 calls from Gilbert, search teams found the first four victims, dubbed the "Gilgo Four." They were Costello, 27, Brainard-Barnes, 25, Waterman, 22 and Barthelemy, 24.

Fox News' Mike Ruiz contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.