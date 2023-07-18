Gilgo Beach murders suspect: Las Vegas police reviewing unsolved cases to see if Rex Heuermann is involved

Las Vegas authorities are reviewing their unsolved cases to see if accused serial murderer Rex Heuermann is connected to them in any way following his arrest last week for at least three bodies found in the marsh behind Gilgo Beach in Long Island, New York.

Heuermann owns a timeshare in Las Vegas, a few miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, according to property records. The home was purchased for $16,955 with a sale date of April 23, 2005.

"We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital. "We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement."

The department did not specify which cases were being looked at.

WHO IS REX HEUERMANN?

Authorities in New York said Heuermann killed three young women, tied them up and dumped their bodies along a desolate highway 45 miles east of Manhattan.

On Friday, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced a half-dozen charges against Heuermann, first- and second-degree murder each for three of the Gilgo victims – Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27.

He also remains a prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, and investigators have recovered another seven bodies in the surrounding area. The murders remained unsolved more than a decade after the search for missing escort Shannan Gilbert, 24, first led police to the bodies of sex workers and other victims east of New York City.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a series of harrowing 911 calls from Gilbert, search teams found the first four victims, dubbed the "Gilgo Four." They were Costello, 27, Brainard-Barnes, 25, Waterman, 22 and Barthelemy, 24.

Fox News' Mike Ruiz contributed to this report.