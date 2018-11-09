Georgia woman shot at parents because father refused to turn off college football game, cops say

A Georgia woman chased her parents out of their home at gunpoint and fired several shots at the couple as they fled -- all because the woman's dad wouldn't let her switch off a University of Georgia football game, cops said.

Tambria Chaprii Palmer, 28, was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting at her parents at their Baldwin County home -- because her father wouldn’t change the channel from the college football game, the Macon Telegraph reported.

“I think it’s a culmination of things, but the last part of it was dad was going to watch the ballgame and she wanted to watch something else,” Baldwin County sheriff’s Capt. Brad King said.

The argument started when Palmer grabbed the remote and changed the channel from the Georgia game while her father, Darrell Palmer, was watching, according to the Telegraph, which cited a police report.

Things escalated when Darrell Palmer turned the television off completely. His daughter attempted to turn the TV back on, but Darrell blocked her from doing so.

According to the incident report, Darrell told police his daughter “began cussing at him and attempted to hit him in the face.” He said he grabbed Tambria and put her on the couch -- but she wouldn’t stop “cussing.”

She eventually got up, went to the bedroom and told the family “she was going to send everyone in this house to hell,” family members told police.

That's when officials say Tambria loaded a handgun and fired a shot at her father. Darrell scrambled to get out of the house, according to the Macon Telegraph, and soon, so did Tambria's mom, Le’Trice Palmer. Le'Trice was holding her newborn granddaughter -- Tambria's child -- when the shooting began.

Tambria Palmer chased her mother outside and fired multiple rounds at her, police said. As responding officers arrived, Palmer allegedly threw the gun into the bushes. Police said she "shot every round in the magazine."

Tambria Palmer’s three other children were found in a back bedroom inside the home, according to the newspaper.

She was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault, four counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct.