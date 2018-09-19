Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Georgia
Published
Last Update September 19

Georgia teen stabbed mother 11 times, police say

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain, | Fox News
Peyton Cook Jr.

Peyton Cook Jr. (Bremen Police Department via Fox 5)

Authorities in Georgia arrested a 17-year-old boy early Wednesday on charges that he stabbed his mother 11 times in an attack that left her in critical condition.

Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell told Fox 5 that Peyton Cook Jr. had argued with his mother, Tammy Lee Watson, for much of Tuesday night at their home west of Atlanta. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Pesnell said Cook attacked Watson with a kitchen knife while she was lying down.

Cook has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and two counts of cruelty to children.

Pesnell told Fox 5 that two other children, aged 12 and 10, were inside the house at the time.

Watson was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.

Click for more from Fox5Atlanta.com.