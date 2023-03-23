Georgia teacher no longer employed after unhinged outburst against students: video

The Georgia middle school teacher whose furious rant against students was videotaped and circulated last week is no longer employed by the school district.

A Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesman told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the teacher does not work for the school district anymore.

A Dacula Middle School student had secretly filmed the teacher's outburst during a seventh grade language arts class.

"Y'all act weird. Joking and laughing, and it's all funny," the teacher was heard saying in the video. "But y'all keep that same energy and see me on the street. Keep that same energy. Cause y'all all tough and tough."

"I'm sorry I'm a little different. Maybe I'm too hood, I don't know," the teacher continued. "But right now, I don't want y'all talking to me."

It is unknown what provoked the outburst or if students were misbehaving before the recording started.

"If you have an attitude about it, take it up with my boss, I don't care," the teacher concluded. "I'm just telling you how I'm feeling. Leave me alone."

Some local parents were outraged by the video. Amanda Atkinson said that her son asked to use the bathroom shortly before the video began recording.

"These are 12 & 13 year old CHILDREN. Other people’s children, at that." the mom wrote on Facebook. "Dacula needs to do better. She needs to go, no questions asked."

The principal of Dacula Middle School emailed a statement to parents on Friday to let them know that Gwinnett County Public Schools was investigating the video.

"Inappropriate behavior by staff and/or students will not be tolerated," the email read. "Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as needed upon completion of the investigation."