Georgia student warns of Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' ticket scam after thief frames her for phony sales

A college student in Georgia is warning other "Swifties" to beware of scammers and identity theft before buying last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Kennesaw State University student Rachel Anderson said she jumped at the chance to get tickets for a sold-out show after someone who claimed to be in her criminal justice class messaged her through a group chat saying he had an extra ticket.

"The Eras Tour is a once in a lifetime," Anderson told FOX 5.

Her purported classmate requested Anderson's personal information, including her school ID and the pin, along with hundreds of dollars for the ticket.

Hours later, after not receiving the promised tickets, Anderson began getting threatening texts from seemingly random people.

"They said things like, 'I gave you 500 bucks. Where are my Taylor Swift tickets?" Anderson said.

Another said, "If I don't get my money back, I am filing a police report, a lawsuit and submitting a complaint to the university."

The college student could not "shake off" the threatening messages, so she contacted local police. The Kennesaw Police Department quickly realized that Anderson's identity had been stolen by her fake criminal justice classmate.

The suspect had allegedly used her personal information to hack into her email and advertise for available Taylor Swift tickets.

Eager Swifties jumped at the opportunity to participate in the record-breaking stadium tour and shelled out hundreds of dollars for tickets only to receive nothing in return.

"He ended up taking over her email and sending out an ad with that contact information for Taylor Swift tickets. Scammed a few people for Taylor Swift tickets when none of them ever existed," Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan told FOX 5.

Police said similar scams are growing in popularity across the country.

Officials at Georgia Tech University said they have a case that is similar to the case in Kennesaw.

Police said scammers know who to target and, right now, they're targeting Swifties.

"The popularity of Taylor Swift, people having problems getting tickets and concerts are selling out quick, so they're taking advantage of that," Officer Buchanan said.

Anderson said she feels badly for those who got scammed and hopes the suspect is caught by authorities.

Following the incident, authorities warned people to only purchase tickets from official websites.