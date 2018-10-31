Georgia sheriff’s office posts ‘no trick-or-treat’ Halloween signs on registered sex offenders’ houses

A Georgia sheriff’s office doesn’t want trick-or-treaters knocking on the wrong door on Halloween.

Signs were being placed at registered sex offenders’ homes Wednesday to warn residents to avoid the houses, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sign reads: “Warning! No trick-or-treat at this address!! A community safety message from Butts County Sheriff Gary Long.”

Long wrote in a Facebook post that Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween, which also includes putting up decorations for the holiday. Officers have posted the signs to provide residents a “safe and enjoyable Halloween.”

“As Sheriff, there is nothing more important to me than the safety of your children. This Halloween, my office has placed signs in front of every registered sex offender's house to notify the public that it's a house to avoid,” the post read.

“With the Halloween on the square not taking place this year, I fully expect the neighborhoods to be very active with children trick-or-treating. Make sure to avoid houses which are marked with the attached posted signs in front of their residents,” the sheriff wrote. “I hope you and your children have a safe and enjoyable Halloween. It is an honor and privilege to serve as your sheriff.”

Butts County isn’t the first place in Georgia to announce a plan for sex offenders on Halloween.

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones stirred up controversy when he announced last week that all sex offenders will be placed in the town’s council chambers on Halloween between 6 and 9 p.m.

“There are approx. 25-30 offenders and they will be overseen by the GA Dept. of Community Supervision District 10 (4 officers) and accompanied by one Grovetown Officer,” he wrote in an Oct. 22 Facebook post.

Jones announced Tuesday he changed his original arrangement due to the national attention it garnered. He said a contingency plan will be implemented, but declined to reveal details.