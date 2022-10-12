Georgia police arrest three people after finding man dead and 'bound with duct tape'

Police in Georgia arrested three people after a man was found dead in a home and was bound with duct tape.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that Daniel Gillstrap, Elizabeth Allen and Marshall Fleming were arrested after Stiles Stilley was found dead at a residence on Sept. 18.

The three individuals are being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond.

Police say that the victim was deceased for a "couple of days" before being found on Sept. 18.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that investigators "conducted countless interviews [and] poured through physical and electronic evidence to develop suspects."

The three suspects are being charged with kidnapping with bodily injury, motor vehicle theft, aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.