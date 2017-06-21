Georgia pastor embezzled from church, sentenced to 28 months

A Georgia pastor on Friday was sentenced to 28 months in prison after stealing more than $200,000 in donations from his former church, Second African Baptist Church.

Corey Megill Brown, 47, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud in December, WCTV reported. The fraud case led authorities to the embezzlement, which occurred between 2008 and 2014, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Georgia’s Southern District said.

Authorities said that Brown deposited the stolen funds in an account labeled “Romans 12 Ministries” over a 10-year period that he used for personal expenses: buying lingerie and making mortgage payments, Savannah Now reported.

In addition to his prison sentence, Brown also was ordered to pay Second African Baptist Church more than $178,000.

Brown previously was a chaplain for the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.