Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Georgia judge is found dead in courtroom on final day on bench

Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies said in a release that they found State Court Judge Stephen Yekel

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Jurors tackle convict outside Maine courthouse Video

Jurors tackle convict outside Maine courthouse

Nicholas Carter, who was convicted of assaulting a 14-month-old, ran out of the courthouse in handcuffs on Sept. 11, 2024, only to be recaptured by two jurors across the street, security video shows. (Credit: Somerset County/TMX)

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Police are investigating after a Georgia state judge was found dead in a courtroom on Tuesday.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies said in a release that they found State Court Judge Stephen Yekel, 74, on Tuesday morning. 

He appears to have died by suicide, with a self-inflicted gunshot, the sheriff's office said.

HOSPITAL THAT DELAYED EMERGENCY ABORTION BEARS BLAME FOR GEORGIA WOMAN'S DEATH, FAMILY'S LAWYER CLAIMS

Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies said in a release that they found State Court Judge Stephen Yekel, 74.

Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies said in a release that they found State Court Judge Stephen Yekel, 74. (State Court Judge Stephen Yekel via Facebook)

His death is being investigated by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform the autopsy.

Authorities said Yekel died sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

NEW REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION CHAIR SAYS ‘FOCUS’ IS ON HELPING TRUMP GET ‘OFF TO A STRONG START’

Yekel, who was appointed to the bench two years ago by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, lost his election bid earlier this year. 

His term was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024.

The Effingham County Courthouse

Judge Stephen Yekel, 74, was found dead, with suspected self-inflicted gunshot wounds, at the Effingham County Courthouse in Springfield, Georgia. (Google Maps)

In a statement, the Effingham County Board of Commissioners said that they were "deeply saddened" by Yekel's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Effingham County Board of Commissioners and staff are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Judge Steve Yekel at the Effingham County Courthouse today, and we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones," they said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Effingham County Board of Commissioners for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.