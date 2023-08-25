Georgia Instagram influencer found dead near burned car, police say 'foul play is suspected'

Georgia police say foul play is suspected after the body of an Instagram influencer was found near a burned car Wednesday.

The Cobb County Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Austell Fire Department was dispatched to Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street in the town for a brush fire, and found a car "fully engulfed in flames" upon arrival.

Officials say the fire was extinguished, and the car was taken to a wrecker yard.

Police stated that officers later responded to the address where the car is registered and found out the owner's daughter, 22-year-old Beauty Couch, hadn't been seen since the previous morning and drove the vehicle most often.

When police went back to search the area where the car was found, a body matching Couch's description was found in the wood line.

FORMER LOUISIANA JUDGE GRANTED BOND 3 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION FOR SEX CRIMES AGAINST TEENAGERS

An initial investigation showed that "foul play is suspected," police said in a press release.

Couch, who was an avid dancer on rollerblader, had over 150,000 followers on Instagram, and her family told FOX 5 she had a bright future ahead of her.

"She was a sweet girl. She never bothered nobody. She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody," said her mother, Kimberly Couch. "They burned my baby's car up. They burned her car up. They treated her like she was a dog. I don't like that."

PORTLAND SERIAL KILLER DIES AT HOME AFTER SENTENCE OF JUST PROBATION

"She should have called me and let me know that she hadn't seen my baby in 24 hours. She should have let me know. We both could have gone to find my baby," her mother added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People with information about Couch's death are being asked to contact the Cobb County Police at 770-499-4111.