Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Georgia Instagram influencer found dead near burned car, police say 'foul play is suspected'

The Instagram influencer has over over 150,000 followers on Instagram

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to Los Angeles home invasion, assault on young girl Video

Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to Los Angeles home invasion, assault on young girl

Maryland officials on Thursday said DNA collected from the scene where Rachel Morin was murdered has been linked to DNA from a Los Angeles assault and home invasion that happened in March.

Georgia police say foul play is suspected after the body of an Instagram influencer was found near a burned car Wednesday.

The Cobb County Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Austell Fire Department was dispatched to Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street in the town for a brush fire, and found a car "fully engulfed in flames" upon arrival.

Officials say the fire was extinguished, and the car was taken to a wrecker yard.

Police stated that officers later responded to the address where the car is registered and found out the owner's daughter, 22-year-old Beauty Couch, hadn't been seen since the previous morning and drove the vehicle most often. 

When police went back to search the area where the car was found, a body matching Couch's description was found in the wood line.

FORMER LOUISIANA JUDGE GRANTED BOND 3 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION FOR SEX CRIMES AGAINST TEENAGERS

Georgia influencer

When police went back to search the area where the car was found, a body matching Beauty Couch's description was found in the wood line. (beautykatera/Instagram)

An initial investigation showed that "foul play is suspected," police said in a press release.

Couch, who was an avid dancer on rollerblader, had over 150,000 followers on Instagram, and her family told FOX 5 she had a bright future ahead of her.

"She was a sweet girl. She never bothered nobody. She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody," said her mother, Kimberly Couch. "They burned my baby's car up. They burned her car up.  They treated her like she was a dog. I don't like that."

PORTLAND SERIAL KILLER DIES AT HOME AFTER SENTENCE OF JUST PROBATION

"She should have called me and let me know that she hadn't seen my baby in 24 hours. She should have let me know. We both could have gone to find my baby," her mother added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People with information about Couch's death are being asked to contact the Cobb County Police at 770-499-4111.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.