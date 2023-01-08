Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia inmates reportedly caught brutally beating another face additional charges

Suspect inmates identified as Beau Mosley and Derek Thrash

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two Georgia inmates have been charged with attempted murder after video evidence of a brutal attack at the Clayton County Jail surfaced.

A source brought the video to the attention of Sheriff Levon Allen on Jan. 4, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. Allen told the station that is when he opened an investigation into the incident through the internal affairs unit.

The two inmates involved in the beating were charged with possession of prohibited items, aggravated assault and aggravated battery after 48 hours of Allen learning of the incident. The latter charge is the Peach State's equivalent to attempted murder. 

The two individuals have been identified by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office as Beau Mosley and Derek Thrash. Mosley is 18 years old and Thrash is 17 years old, according to online jail records. 

GEORGIA WOMAN FINDS MAN FATALLY SHOT AS SHE WAS WALKING HER DOG

From left to right: Beau Allen Mosley, Derek Demon Thrash

From left to right: Beau Allen Mosley, Derek Demon Thrash (Clayton County Sheriff's Office/FOX 5 Atlanta)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The condition and identity of the victim beaten has not been released. 