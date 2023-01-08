Georgia inmates reportedly caught brutally beating another face additional charges

Two Georgia inmates have been charged with attempted murder after video evidence of a brutal attack at the Clayton County Jail surfaced.

A source brought the video to the attention of Sheriff Levon Allen on Jan. 4, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. Allen told the station that is when he opened an investigation into the incident through the internal affairs unit.

The two inmates involved in the beating were charged with possession of prohibited items, aggravated assault and aggravated battery after 48 hours of Allen learning of the incident. The latter charge is the Peach State's equivalent to attempted murder.

The two individuals have been identified by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office as Beau Mosley and Derek Thrash. Mosley is 18 years old and Thrash is 17 years old, according to online jail records.

The condition and identity of the victim beaten has not been released.