Georgia college kids prepare for coronavirus semester with wild party

Students at the University of North Georgia decided the best way to start the first semester of the coronavirus pandemic was to throw a wild party.

Videos posted on social media show the carefree revelers not wearing masks and disregarding social distancing guidelines.

The rager was held at a privately owned, off-campus apartment complex near the campus in Dahlonega.

“We are aware that a large outdoor party was held at a privately-owned, off-campus apartment complex located near our Dahlonega campus Saturday night,” UNG spokeswoman Sylvia Carson wrote in statement.

“We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings,” continued Carson.

The first full day of classes at the University of North Georgia start Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Georgia’s Cherokee County School District became the third high school in the state to close due to COVID-19 concerns.

