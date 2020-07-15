Atlanta megachurch closed through end of 2020 due to coronavirus

One of the nation's largest churches located in Georgia announced it will not resume in-person services through the remainder of the year after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Senior Pastor Andy Stanley of the multi-site North Point Community Church in Atlanta, which has a weekly attendance of 30,000-plus, made the announcement Tuesday in a Facebook video message.

"Now as you would imagine, that was not a casual decision," Stanley said. "In fact, back in May when we announced a possible Aug. 9 reopening, the COVID numbers were actually moving in the right direction. That has changed. Consequently, we cannot guarantee your safety, and that is a big part of this decision."

The pastor noted that for some the decision would make sense, but for others, it may seem like an "unnecessary precaution, perhaps a lack of faith on my part. You might even interpret this decision through a political filter, and, honestly, I get all of that."

Stanley says the "contact tracing" would be "next to impossible" given the seven locations and how the church operates, and he explained they are looking at what other congregations of similar size are doing.

North Point plans to update its online experience and create a strategy for limited physical gatherings, Patch.com reports.

"I have so much faith that the church and our local churches will not only survive this, but I think ultimately will thrive as a result," Stanley said.

"Besides, as you've heard me say on many occasions, we are the church," he added. "Whether we gather in circles in driveways, in the church parking lot, or online in our homes, the church will be fine. We'll continue to meet other people's needs and serve the community."

On Sunday, Stanley sat down with a close friend, Stuart Hall, who recently recovered from COVID-19, and his wife, Kellee.

"It's not a conspiracy theory," Hall said in a video posted on YouTube. "This is not a political agenda. And more than anything, Andy, it's incredibly disrespectful to the medical community -- men and women who are risking their own life to save lives."