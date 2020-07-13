Expand / Collapse search
California beach revival attended by 1,000: ‘The church has left the building’

A worship leader believes it's a sign 'we're in the beginning of something historic'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Days before California churches closed due to a surge in coronavirus cases, there was a massive evangelical Christian gathering on Huntington Beach near Los Angeles.

Around 1,000 gathered at Lifeguard Stand 20, bringing together several local ministries. Last week, 30 people were baptized on the beach, according to organizers.

HUNDREDS PROTEST CALIFORNIA’S SINGING BAN AT GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE: ‘LET US WORSHIP’

The beachside evangelical movement is called "Saturate OC" and co-organizer Jessi Green told the Los Angeles Times it has had a "ripple-effect."

Around 1,000 people gathered at the Saturate OC evangelical Christian event July 10.

Around 1,000 people gathered at the Saturate OC evangelical Christian event July 10. (Courtesy of Sean Feucht/Hold The Line)

Green and her husband moved to Orange County from New York after she had a vision of mass baptisms at the Huntington Beach Pier while on vacation. Holding the outreach each Friday in July, she hopes to reach 2,000 people who can then reach 50,000 others.

CATHOLIC CHURCHES BURNED, VANDALIZED OVER WEEKEND AS POLICE INVESTIGATE: 'WHERE'S THE OUTRAGE?'

"The church," she said in a microphone to cheers, "has left the building!"

People get baptized at the Saturate OC event July 10, on Huntington Beach, Calif.

People get baptized at the Saturate OC event July 10, on Huntington Beach, Calif. (Courtesy of Sean Feucht/Hold The Line)

Sean Feucht, a Bethel Church worship leader and founder of several nonprofits, told Fox News it reminded him of the Jesus People Movement from the late 60s and early 70s.

"It's eerily similar," Feucht said, "There were protests, racial and social strife. Hippies were getting saved. A movement happened in California and swept across America, and even major news outlets covered it."

Sean Feucht leads worship at the Saturate OC evangelical event July 10.

Sean Feucht leads worship at the Saturate OC evangelical event July 10. (Courtesy of Sean Feucht/Hold The Line)

Feucht led worship Friday night on a 1963 Gibson guitar that was used in that movement.

"Not only how many people came and just so many incredible testimonies," he added, "but I think the church has been locked away in quarantine for so long that we forgot the power and authority of when we get together."

Churches in the Golden State were ordered to stop singing recently before being closed due to a surge in cases. California has had more than 336,000 confirmed cases, second to New York.

"In the face of the virus and racial unrest, God has an answer of his people moving in radical love and unity," Feucht concluded, "and maybe we can't meet in buildings but we can meet on the beach. We can go to the bridge. We're going to meet in parks. We're not restricted to the four walls. We can still be the church even if we're not in our buildings."

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke