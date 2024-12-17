George Soros-backed Cook County’s former top prosecutor, Kim Foxx, lost her Illinois license to practice law

Former Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx is no longer authorized to practice law in Illinois after she failed to keep her license current.

According to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARCD), Foxx is "unauthorized to practice law as [the] attorney has not demonstrated required MCLE [Minimum Continuing Legal Education] compliance."

Her license to practice law was suspended on Dec. 1.

The liberal prosecutor told WGN-TV that the suspension was a "clerical error," saying that she had "more than enough credits."

The date of the suspension came after Foxx's successor, Eileen O'Neill Burke, began her role as Cook County's top cop.

O'Neill Burke as elected last month after Foxx decided not to run for reelection. She promised tougher prosecution against criminals.

"No disrespect to the last state's attorney, I just think there's going to be a different philosophy," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin told Fox 32 Chicago. "When you prosecute crime and hold criminals responsible, it's effective."

Foxx became the state's attorney for Cook County, Illinois, in 2016 and has frequently been under heavy criticism over her lax enforcement policies, including her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

The prosecutor set off widespread objections after she dropped charges against Smollett, a Black and gay actor who had concocted an elaborate "hate crime" hoax in which he claimed two White individuals attacked him in the streets of Chicago while yelling, "This is MAGA country," tying a rope around his neck and dousing him in bleach.

Foxx entered office with significant support from billionaire George Soros, who contributed $400,000 to her 2016 campaign. He also donated $2 million to a fund supporting Foxx in the 2020 election.

