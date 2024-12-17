Expand / Collapse search
George Soros-backed Cook County’s former top prosecutor, Kim Foxx, lost her Illinois license to practice law

Former Illinois prosecutor Kim Foxx license suspended on Dec. 1

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Former Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx is no longer authorized to practice law in Illinois after she failed to keep her license current.

According to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARCD), Foxx is "unauthorized to practice law as [the] attorney has not demonstrated required MCLE [Minimum Continuing Legal Education] compliance."

Her license to practice law was suspended on Dec. 1.

CHICAGO PROSECUTER BLASTS KIM FOXX IN RESIGNATION LETTER, CAN'T WORK FOR OFFICE I DON'T RESPECT'

Kim Foxx Cook County

Former Cook County Prosecutor Kimberly Foxx is no longer licensed to practice law in Illinois. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The liberal prosecutor told WGN-TV that the suspension was a "clerical error," saying that she had "more than enough credits."

The date of the suspension came after Foxx's successor, Eileen O'Neill Burke, began her role as Cook County's top cop.

O'Neill Burke as elected last month after Foxx decided not to run for reelection. She promised tougher prosecution against criminals.

"No disrespect to the last state's attorney, I just think there's going to be a different philosophy," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin told Fox 32 Chicago. "When you prosecute crime and hold criminals responsible, it's effective."

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett is led out of the courtroom after being sentenced at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 10, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Jussie Smollett was found guilty late last year of lying to police about a hate crime after he reported to police that two masked men physically attacked him, yelling racist and anti-gay remarks near his Chicago home in 2019. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months probation, ordered to pay $120,000 restitution to the city of Chicago and fined $25,000. (Photo by Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty Images) (Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty Images)

Foxx became the state's attorney for Cook County, Illinois, in 2016 and has frequently been under heavy criticism over her lax enforcement policies, including her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT CONVICTION OVERTURNED BY ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT

The prosecutor set off widespread objections after she dropped charges against Smollett, a Black and gay actor who had concocted an elaborate "hate crime" hoax in which he claimed two White individuals attacked him in the streets of Chicago while yelling, "This is MAGA country," tying a rope around his neck and dousing him in bleach.

George Soros

The New York Post reported that the FCC last week "adopted an order to approve Soros’ purchase of more than 200 radio stations in 40 markets just weeks before the presidential election." (Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Foxx entered office with significant support from billionaire George Soros, who contributed $400,000 to her 2016 campaign. He also donated $2 million to a fund supporting Foxx in the 2020 election.

