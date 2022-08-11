Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

General Motors
Published

General Motors assembly plant on lockdown for homicide investigation: police

Michigan police confirmed there was an 'altercation' at the Orion General Motors plant

By Anders Hagstrom , Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan police have locked down the Orion General Motors assembly plant pending an investigation Thursday.

Police were turning away workers arriving to the plant in the early morning. While some reports say authorities are investigating a homicide, local police would not confirm to Fox News Digital that there was a homicide at the plant. They did state there had been an "altercation" between two individuals, however.

Police say they will be announcing further details later Thursday morning.

GM'S HANDS-FREE SUPER CRUISE SYSTEM NOW WORKS ON ROUTE 66

2023 Bolt EV front three-quarter driving on an overpass

2023 Bolt EV front three-quarter driving on an overpass (Chevrolet)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Orion GM facility is responsible for making the Chevy Bolt, an electric vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders