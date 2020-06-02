LA Mayor Garcetti takes knee at George Floyd protest, faces backlash for calling National Guard

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took a knee during a Tuesday protest over the death of George Floyd to show solidarity but ended up facing protesters of his own later on near his home.

Garcetti, a Democrat, took a knee outside of police headquarters at one of the many demonstrations that occurred in the Los Angeles area, according to The Associated Press.

He told protesters, "I hear you. I hear what you are saying about the police." Later that day, hundreds of people reportedly gathered outside of Garcetti's house to stage a separate protest.

This news comes just three days after Garcetti said that the California National Guard would be deployed to address civil unrest in Los Angeles, as recent riots have erupted over Floyd's death.

"The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city," he tweeted on Saturday.

Demonstrations turned violent in Los Angeles and other California cities on Friday night, the AP reported. Police have reportedly used flash-bang devices, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse large crowds.

Garcetti had imposed a curfew on Saturday for downtown L.A., which was later extended to the surrounding county of about 10 million people.

“This is no longer a protest,” he told local media Saturday night. “This is destruction. This is vandalism.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report