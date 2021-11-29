Gabby Petito case: FBI closing investigation into disappearance and death of the 22-year-old

The FBI on Friday is closing its investigation into the homicide of Gabby Petito and the subsequent suicide of her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who had been previously named a person of interest in her murder.

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a Friday statement. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family."

Schnieder added that the public’s role in helping the FBI "in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world."

Petito's family was in Florida on Thursday morning, roughly four months after their daughter was found strangled to death in Wyoming. An attorney representing Laundrie's family said they had reached an agreement about how the couple’s property – including a notebook found with his remains – will be distributed.

The notebook contained "written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death," according to the FBI.

"Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI, specifically the Wyoming, Denver, New York and Tampa offices, all of their task force members and their assisting agencies," Petito/Schmidt family lawyer Rick Stafford said in a Friday statement. "Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all they have done for them. Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of this investigation and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives."

Stafford continued: "We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt that Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby."

Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino said the tragedy "has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both" Petito and Laundire.

"We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children.May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace," he said.

Petito disappeared in late August 2021 while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in her converted camper van.

Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, where the couple's trip began, on Sept. 1 without Petito, who was no longer responding to her family's texts or calls.

A missing person case was officially opened on Sept. 11 when Petito's mother reported her disappearance to authorities on Long Island, where Petito and Laundrie met in high school.

Laundrie, meanwhile, went missing himself two days later on Sept. 13, but his parents did not report him missing until Sept. 17.

While authorities in Florida scoured the nearby Carlton Reserve for any sign of Laundrie, search teams looked for Petito around Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, which was her last known location.

Her remains were eventually found on Sept. 19 in the Spread Creek camping area, just north of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. A coroner ruled her death a homicide by manual strangulation.

One day after finding Petito's remains, the FBI raided the home of Brian Laundrie's parents in North Port, where Petito and Laundrie lived while saving up money for their trip.

About a month later, Laundrie's remains were found along with a backpack and other personal items in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is adjacent to the Carlton Reserve. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy later revealed.

When Laundrie's parents reported him missing in mid-September, they turned over all their firearms to the FBI, but one was missing, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News. It is unclear if this is the gun that Laundrie used to commit suicide.

Neama Rahmani , a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Fox News that when Laundrie's remains were found in October, the criminal investigation was essentially over unless law enforcement could determine any other persons of interest.

"The criminal case is done. There’s no prosecuting a dead person," Neama Ramani, told Fox News at the time. "Both the ATM fraud and the likely murder indictment that was coming — the criminal case goes away."

Fox News' Audrey Conklin, Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones and Laura Ingle contributed to this report.