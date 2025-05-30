Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read's defense debut, Super Bowl murder, Menendez trading cards

Tylenol murders interview, Long Island death bombshell, Fox Hollow Farm revelations

Karen Read hugs supporters across from the courthouse Video

Karen Read hugs supporters across from the courthouse

After returning from lunch break, Read stops to chat with her fans before returning to the court for the final session of the week in her trial for the murder of John O'Keefe. (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

ON THE OFFENSIVE: Who to watch as Karen Read's defense steps up to plate – and it's not slugger Alan Jackson

BEACH TRIP TERROR: 20 years after Natalee Holloway vanished, suspect’s confession still leaves questions: PI

REPEAT OFFENDER: Victims outraged after Ohio judge releases man charged in multiple Cleveland assaults

Karen Read in court during her retrial facing murder charges in connection to the death of John O’Keefe

Karen Read reacts during the prosecutor's questions to accident reconstructionist Dr. Judson Welcher during her trial, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

HIDDEN ANSWERS: Body found in Long Island pool suspected to be fugitive wanted in father’s killing: police

BOURBON ST. HUSTLE: Louisiana police arrest third suspect in Super Bowl reporter Adan Manzano’s hotel death

‘DEVIL IN THE OZARKS': FBI offers $20K reward for capture of former Arkansas police chief on the run

Menendez brothers trading card

A trading card from 1990 featuring New York Knicks guard Mark Jackson has gained noteriety after eagle-eyed collectors noticed that the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, are sitting in floor seats at the game. (Fox News Digital)

UNDER FIRE: Karen Read defense grills crash expert over $400K price tag and experimentation methods

'VERY BAD LOOK': Karen Read's SUV reached '74% throttle' moments before John O'Keefe's final movements, crash expert testifies

NOTORIOUS CARD: Trading card featuring Menendez brothers after parents' murder becomes collector's item

A close-up of Tylenol pills.

The Tylenol murders suspect gave an eerie final interview on camera. (Netflix)

KILLER PILL: Tylenol murders suspect gave eerie final interview before death

CAUGHT IN LIES: Woman who admitted to kidnapping hoax undergoes polygraph in explosive new tell-all

BONE CHILLING: Indiana coroner reveals 'several tragedies' remain in Fox Hollow Farm serial killer case

