FOX NEWS FIRST: Small group reportedly breaks from caravan, within 500 feet of US border

Developing now, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018

Small group breaks from caravan , within 500 feet of US border

Trump contradicts CIA assessment on Khashoggi killing, report says

Thanksgiving Day on pace for record $3.7B in online sales

Trump warns ‘ whole border’ will shut if immigration becomes ‘uncontrollable’

Leaning Tower of Pisa may have to change its name. It’s not leaning like it once did

THE LEAD STORY: A group of about 150 migrants carrying white flags that read, "La paz y Dios," or "Peace and God are With Us," separated from the larger caravan near Southern California and inched within 500 feet of the U.S., a report Thursday said.

The migrants said they are carrying the white flags to show that they are peaceful, and will attempt to present themselves as asylum seekers near Baja, Calif.

President Trump on Thursday appeared to contradict the CIA’s assessment of the killing of The Washington Post writer, saying the crown prince denies it “vehemently” and the intelligence agency only has "feelings" and there is no smoking gun in the death.

The Washington Post reported that Trump was vague with who he blamed for the killing. He said, "Maybe the world should be held accountable because the world is a very, very vicious place." By Edmund DeMarche

- VIDEO: A look at Saudi Arabia's role as a strategic ally to the US

- Dual Saudi-American citizen imprisoned by Crown Prince remains detained By Lukas Mikelionis

- VIDEO: Saudi Arabia says calls for leadership change are 'red line'

Thanksgiving day is tracking toward one of the fastest growing retail days in online shopping history.

By late Thursday afternoon, online sales reached $1.75 billion representing growth of 28.6 percent year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics data. By Ken Martin

-VIDEO: Volunteers bring Thanksgiving comfort to Camp Fire survivors

Speaking to reporters while in Florida for the holiday, President Trump threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost "control" on its side.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is continuing its long path towards vertical.

After more than two decades of efforts to straighten it, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has recovered 1.57 inches more and is in better structural health than predicted. –Associated Press

TRUMP THANKS THOSE WHO SERVE: “Melania and I want to profess our profound gratitude for the extraordinary sacrifices that you make to defend our nation,” President Trump says in a phone call to troops. WATCH

VA blames aging computers on delayed payments

Potential candidates eye presidential run

Nissan board fires Ghosn as chairman following arrest

Oil hits 2018 lows on emerging supply glut

Goodwin: ‘Trump Imitation Syndrome’ is afflicting the president’s liberal enemies

Gutfeld on Trump’s response to Khashoggi

Abraham Lincoln’s Thanksgiving Day Proclamation

