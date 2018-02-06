FOX NEWS FIRST: Carter Page speaks out on FISA memo exclusively; All eyes on Wall Street after record Dow drop

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, a central figure in the controversial GOP surveillance memo, speaks out in exclusive interview with Laura Ingraham

A Democratic rebuttal to the GOP surveillance memo could soon be made public as the House Intelligence Committee on Monday approved the release

Wall Street could be in for another chaotic day after the Dow plunged a record 1,175 points, its worst day since 2011

A federal judge then-candidate Donald Trump once accused of being biased could decide whether he gets his border wall, report says

THE LEAD STORY - FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, the central figure in the GOP surveillance memo that stirred uproar in Capitol Hill the past few weeks, spoke out on the memo and the much-discredited Russia-Trump dossier in an exclusive interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham ... Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee on Friday released a declassified memo accused the Justice Department and FBI of abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in order to spy on Page in 2016. The memo, written by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes, R-Calif., alleges the unverified anti-Trump dossier - funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC - was the driving force behind the warrant to conduct surveillance on Page. Democrats, however, have disputed that finding and say they have their own memo that contains additional evidence against Page not contained in the dossier.

Page said Friday the memo revealed "misdeeds against the Trump Movement." In his interview with Ingraham on Monday, Page said people within the Trump campaign who had any remote ties to Russia were constantly targeted. "Anyone who had any connection or had ever done any work, positive or otherwise, in Russia was constantly sort of the number one target for attack," Page said. "So ... I became a liability pretty quick."

BATTLE OF THE MEMOS: Democrats' rebuttal to the highly-publicized GOP memo that alleges government surveillance abuses by the FBI and Justice Department could soon be made public ... The House Intelligence Committee on Monday approved the release of the Democrats' version of the surveillance memo. "We think this will help inform the public of the many distortions and inaccuracies in the majority memo," California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel, told reporters. The vote was unanimous, he said. Schiff said Democrats have given the DOJ and the FBI a copy of their counter-memo and have asked them to tell them what redactions should be made for national security reasons.

STOCK MARKET EBB AND FLOW?: Wall Street could be in for a rocky ride Tuesday after the Dow plunged a record 1,175 points Monday amid growing inflation fears ... But there are signs of recovery: At 4:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 147 points, or 0.61 percent to 24,085. S&P 500 futures were higher by 26 points, or 0.98 percent at 2,633. Nasdaq futures turned higher and are up 67 points, or 1.04 percent at 6,497. The drop on Monday was dramatic as the Dow fell as much as 1,597 points in afternoon trading, the largest intraday drop in history. The blue-chip index’s 4.6% decline reflected its worst day since at least Aug. 10, 2011. Coming off its worst week in two years, the Dow wiped out its 2018 gains.

BORDERLINE IRONY: The federal judge who then-candidate Donald Trump once accused of being biased against him because of his tough-on-immigration stance could end up deciding whether the president gets his long-promised border wall ... U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel, whose parents emigrated from Mexico, was attacked by Trump in 2016. Trump said the judge held “tremendous hostility” against him in a lawsuit involving Trump University because of Curiel’s Mexican descent. He then doubled-down on subsequent comments to the Wall Street Journal, saying Curiel had "an absolute conflict of interest." Curiel is now expected to hear a case on Friday regarding the Trump administration’s ability to ignore environmental laws in the construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, The Hill reported.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

LOOK UP CORRUPTION IN A DICTIONARY ...:"This is the definition of government corruption." – Gregg Jarrett, on "Hannity," blasting the way the federal government obtained the FISA warrant for the surveillance of onetime Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. WATCH

POTENTIAL PROBLEM FOR THE SPY BEHIND THE DOSSIER: "If before he left MI6, he was an FBI asset... [he] has an enormous problem on his hands." – Judge Andrew Napolitano, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," saying London could prosecute former British spy Christopher Steele for espionage if he was chosen to contribute intel to the American document while he was still an MI6 agent. Steele is said to have compiled information for the Russia-Trump dossier. WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

Here's a list of the Philadelphia Eagles who plan to skip the White House Super Bowl visit.

$560 million Powerball winner refuses to claim prize as she fights for anonymity.

Major Pentagon agency failed to account for more than $800 million.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Mark Cuban: Not nervous about stock slide.

Winter Olympics: Team USA pays taxes on medals, cash winnings.

Toyota posts 54 percent jump in third quarter profit, lifts full-year forecast.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Will the rise of the 'Reagan Baby' generation mean a return to American optimism?

Tax cuts and more money in your pocket is nothing but a 'dark cloud' for Democrats.

Juan Williams: Who will help Trump climb down from his wall?

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Uma Thurman releases crash footage from 'Kill Bill,' says Weinstein and others tried to bury it.

'Frasier' star John Mahoney dead at 77.

Christie Brinkley claims Donald Trump was 'chasing skirts' while married.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

McDonald's french fries contain chemical that may cure baldness, study says.

Planets in galaxies beyond Milky Way spotted for first time.

Doritos to make 'lady-friendly' chips that don't crunch for women.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Rep. Jim Jordan on the latest battle over the GOP FISA memo; FBN's Stuart Varney provides insight into the Monday's dramatic drop in the Dow; Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup on how his constituents are impacted by tax reform; Breakfast with 'Friends': Voters react to President Trump's Ohio visit; and country music star Eddie Montgomery performs.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: Exclusive: Rep. Trey Gowdy tells Martha why he is retiring from Congress.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: A special report on Big Tech companies and why they are becoming too powerful.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Newt Gingrich on the battle of the government surveillance memos between Democrats and Republications and its implications.

The Ingraham Angle, 10 p.m. ET: More fallout from Laura's exclusive interview with Carter Page.

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: Rep. Todd Rikita on why the death of an NFL player at the hands of an alleged drunken driver who was apparently in the country illegally should provide fuel for building a border wall.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Joseph Amato, Neuberger Berman Group president and chief investment officer; Dr. Tiffany Sizemore, cardiologist; Rep. Chuck Fleischmann; Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary.

Varney & Company, 9 a.m. ET: Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci, House Ways and Means Committee.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab chief investment strategist; Sam Stovall, CFRA research chief investment strategist; Ward McCarthy, Jefferies chief financial economist.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: The Dow plummeted more than 1,100 points Monday, just as Americans were starting to see their wages increase from the tax reform bill. Fox Business' Trish Regan explains how the drop has the potential to be a good thing. MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz describes the relationship between the Trump White House and the press in his new book, "Media Madness." Kurtz gives his thoughts on today’s news cycle and what it’s like to cover the Trump administration. Plus, commentary by Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Allen West, Mike Allen and Shannon Bream will take on the Democrats-GOP battle of the FISA memos and whether the government could shut down again this week; Maria Bartiromo on the latest in Monday's Dow drop and its implications for the market; Alexander Vershbow, for U.S. ambassador to South Korea; discusses the Winter Olympics and potential thaw in relations between North and South Korea.

#OnThisDay

1993: Arthur Ashe dies in New York at age 49.

1987: Wall Street Journal reporter Gerald Seib is released after being detained six days by Iran, accused of being a spy for Israel.

1911: Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, is born in Tampico, Ill.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day, and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.