Doritos to make 'lady-friendly' chips that don't crunch for women

Love Doritos, but think they're just too noisy?

It turns out the company that makes the cheesy chips is formulating a new version that's a little quieter.

Indra Nooyi, the CEO of PepsiCo, told WNYC’s Freakonomics last week that Frito-Lay -- a subsidiary of the soda giant -- would release a “low-crunch” female-friendly version of the tortilla chip because, she claims, women would prefer to eat politely in public.

Men, according to Nooyi, “lick their fingers with great glee” after eating Doritos chips, “and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom.”

Women “would love to do the same,” the CEO said, but they choose not to because “they don’t like to crunch too loudly in public.”

She continued, “They don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

Nooyi, when asked if the company is looking to create male and female versions of the chips, said that “it’s not a male and female” thing, but did asked: “Are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?”

The answer is yes, according to Nooyi, and the company is preparing to launch chips for women that will be “low-crunch” with a “full taste profile” that will “not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers.”

While PepsiCo may think women need a less-crunchy chip, the Internet mocked the idea.

“i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user joked: "Women: We want equal pay for equal work and an end to sex discrimination in the workplace. Society: Here’s a bag of Lady Doritos so you won’t have to crunch too loudly in front of your male colleagues."

"If a lady is OK with crunching, crumbs and public eating, is she banned from purchasing them?" Twitter user Kim Bongiorno asked.

PepsiCo didn't respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Michelle Gant contributed to this report.