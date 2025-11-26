Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: IDF finds huge Hamas terror tunnel under UN compound

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP STORY: The IDF revealed a seven-kilometer, 25-meter-deep Hamas "root tunnel" under Rafah with 80 rooms used for command, weapons and shelter. Originating beneath an UNRWA compound, it fed other tunnels and allegedly held Lt. Hadar Goldin. Israel says its destruction is a major strategic blow as it targets Hamas’s vast underground network.

VIDEO: Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams warns that the city's Jews face a tough environment under the leadership of incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani. WATCH HERE:

G-MEN KNEW: The FBI restricted non-investigative contact with CAIR starting in 2008 after evidence linked its leaders to Hamas. A 2013 DOJ inspector general report found repeated violations of the ban and poor oversight. The revived findings follow Texas labeling CAIR a terrorist group, as federal lawmakers debate action against Islamist networks.

REJECTING HATE: House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the U.S.–Israel alliance as vital and urged universal rejection of antisemitism. He acknowledged GOP divisions but stressed Israel’s strategic and democratic importance. As some Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie break from traditional pro-Israel positions, Johnson emphasized unity, morality and support for the Jewish community.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Heather Johnston, founder of the U.S. Israel Education Association , a nonpartisan organization that promotes dialogue and cooperation between the U.S. and Israel, writes that it is crucial for Christians to stand with Israel amid rising antisemitism. "Antisemitism is not just an attack on Jews," writes Johnston. "It is an attack on the very foundation of our Christian identity."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "You can make all sorts of arguments of why this is a really important friendship and alliance. But the antisemitism stuff ought to be universally rejected and called out. And I'm very insistent about that." House Speaker Mike Johnson on Israel-US relations.

