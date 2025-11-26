Expand / Collapse search
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: IDF finds huge Hamas terror tunnel under UN compound

By Fox News Staff Fox News
IDF reveals Hamas tunnel used to hide 'high-ranking' members, hostages Video

IDF reveals Hamas tunnel used to hide 'high-ranking' members, hostages

Israel Defense Forces uncover elaborate tunnel in Hamas stronghold of Khan Younis. (Credit: IDF via APTN)

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- IDF finds 4.5-mile Hamas tunnel under UN compound
- FBI was onto CAIR long before Texas branded it ‘terror organization’
- Speaker Mike Johnson calls out antisemitism, says Israel-US relations crucial

Hamas Tunnel

Israeli Defense Forces releases footage of a seven-kilometer Hamas tunnel network beneath Rafah with over 80 rooms used for command operations and weapons storage. (Getty / IDF)

TOP STORY: The IDF revealed a seven-kilometer, 25-meter-deep Hamas "root tunnel" under Rafah with 80 rooms used for command, weapons and shelter. Originating beneath an UNRWA compound, it fed other tunnels and allegedly held Lt. Hadar Goldin. Israel says its destruction is a major strategic blow as it targets Hamas’s vast underground network.

VIDEO: Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams warns that the city's Jews face a tough environment under the leadership of incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani. WATCH HERE:

Eric Adams warns NYC 'not fine' after Mamdani's win, says if he was Jewish he'd be worried for his children Video

G-MEN KNEW: The FBI restricted non-investigative contact with CAIR starting in 2008 after evidence linked its leaders to Hamas. A 2013 DOJ inspector general report found repeated violations of the ban and poor oversight. The revived findings follow Texas labeling CAIR a terrorist group, as federal lawmakers debate action against Islamist networks.

REJECTING HATE: House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the U.S.–Israel alliance as vital and urged universal rejection of antisemitism. He acknowledged GOP divisions but stressed Israel’s strategic and democratic importance. As some Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie break from traditional pro-Israel positions, Johnson emphasized unity, morality and support for the Jewish community.

The House Speaker enters the chamber as the new Congress convenes and leadership negotiations intensify.

Speaker Mike Johnson arrives for the opening of the 119th Congress as he works to secure enough votes to retain the gavel on Jan. 3, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

GUEST EDITORIAL: Heather Johnston, founder of the U.S. Israel Education Association, a nonpartisan organization that promotes dialogue and cooperation between the U.S. and Israel, writes that it is crucial for Christians to stand with Israel amid rising antisemitism. "Antisemitism is not just an attack on Jews," writes Johnston. "It is an attack on the very foundation of our Christian identity."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "You can make all sorts of arguments of why this is a really important friendship and alliance. But the antisemitism stuff ought to be universally rejected and called out. And I'm very insistent about that." House Speaker Mike Johnson on Israel-US relations.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.
