Why Christians must stand with Israel and the Jewish people amid surging antisemitism

At Thanksgiving, my heart is full of gratitude for family, freedom, and the blessings of living in this great country. And like millions of other Bible-believing Christians, I am also thankful for the eternal promises of God, the miracle of the modern State of Israel, and the sacred bond that unites us with the Jewish people.

With antisemitism on the rise, it is important for Christians to stand up, speak out, and resist any effort to divide us from our support of Israel. We cannot write off influencers like Nick Fuentes. The horrors of the Holocaust began with a small group of fiery malcontents viewed as too extreme to be taken seriously. The passive inaction by many, including mainstream Christians, unleashed a wave of human suffering on mankind unmatched in history. We must never repeat those mistakes.

We are one family, united by faith, and bound together by God’s unbreakable promises.

They began with the Abrahamic covenant. Through it, God promises Abraham He will use his progeny (the Jews), living in a particular land (Israel) to bring blessings to all nations. In Genesis, God declares to Abraham, "I will make you into a great nation…. and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you." (Genesis 12:2-3).

This everlasting covenant is the root into which we, as Gentile believers, have been graciously grafted. This is not a matter of "old" versus "new" covenant, as some mistakenly believe. God does not lie; He does not change his mind. The Abrahamic covenant is eternal, alive and active, guiding the course of history and shaping the destiny of nations, including our own.

The apostle Paul affirms, "For I tell you that Christ has become a servant to the Jews on behalf of God’s truth, so that the promises made to the patriarchs might be confirmed and, moreover, that the Gentiles might glorify God for His mercy." (Romans 15:8-9).

We know this covenant lives on because God has proven it with His miracles.

After centuries of exile and persecution, the Jewish people returned to their ancestral homeland, fulfilling the words of the prophets. God declared (Ezekiel 36:24), "I will gather you from all the countries and bring you back into your own land." And on May 14, 1948, Israel was reborn as a nation, a moment that Isaiah foresaw when he asked, "Can a country be born in a day or a nation be brought forth in a moment?" (Isaiah 66:8).

Israel’s return, survival, and flourishing are nothing short of miraculous. Attacked by multiple enemies, multiple armies, on multiple fronts in 1948, 1967, 1973, and since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s modern victories recall those of Joshua and the Maccabees. Each military triumph, each city rebuilt, each baby born, each medical, agricultural, and technological innovation is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the enduring power of His covenant.

As Americans, we share a unique and sacred bond with Israel. Our nation was founded on biblical principles, and our story is intertwined with the story of God’s chosen people. For Christians, supporting Israel is not just a political stance, it is a spiritual calling.

The prophets envisioned a time when Gentile nations would help bring the Jewish people home and support their restoration. "This is what the Sovereign Lord says: See, I will beckon to the nations, I will lift up my banner to the peoples; they will bring your sons in their arms and carry your daughters on their hips." (Isaiah 49:22).

We are living in those days.

To stand with Israel is to stand with God’s promises and to honor the roots of our own faith. Antisemitism is not just an attack on Jews. It is an attack on the very foundation of our Christian identity.

Those who seek to drive a wedge between Christians and Israel — using politics, misinformation, or misguided theology — are on a mistaken path. We must speak up and resist these efforts with courage and conviction. As Bible-believing Christians, may we always affirm God’s promises, always be grateful and unafraid to stand with His truth.