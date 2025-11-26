Expand / Collapse search
Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson: US-Israel alliance 'really important' for multiple reasons, antisemitism should be 'called out'

House speaker defends relationship as strategic necessity amid widening GOP rift

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
Speaker Mike Johnson explains importance of US-Israel alliance

Speaker Mike Johnson explains importance of US-Israel alliance

House Speaker Mike Johnson addresses rising antisemitism and the significance of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the U.S.–Israel alliance as a strategic necessity in the Middle East and said antisemitism must be "universally rejected."

He made his comments as Republicans confront widening divisions over U.S. support for Israel and how the party should respond to rising antisemitism.

During an interview on "The Katie Miller Podcast," in response to what Miller called a "schism" in the GOP over Israel, Johnson said he wished "everybody would acknowledge the importance of that relationship," noting many Americans view support for Israel as rooted in "scripturally based, biblical reasons."

"But even if you don't accept that," he continued, "you have to look at this objectively and say it's really important to have that ally and partner in that corner of the world, and it's the only stable democracy in the Middle East. It’s a tinderbox.

MIKE PENCE: NO PLACE FOR ANTISEMITISM IN AMERICA TODAY, TOMORROW OR EVER

mike johnson at the podium

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., briefs the media on the timeline to possibly end the government shutdown in the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington Nov. 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"You can make all sorts of arguments of why this is a really important friendship and alliance. But the antisemitism stuff ought to be universally rejected and called out. And I'm very insistent about that," Johnson told Miller. "We got to love everybody and certainly the Jewish people."

A small but increasingly vocal number of House Republicans have begun to break with the party’s traditional pro-Israel stance, most notably Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

A split image of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie broke with the GOP’s traditional pro-Israel stance. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ISRAEL'S STRIKES IN QATAR TRIGGERS RARE US REBUKE, TESTS TRUMP'S GULF DIPLOMACY

Greene, who announced she will resign from Congress in January 2026, has been a vocal critic of U.S. policy toward Israel and called for cuts to military aid to Jerusalem.

Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress amid feud with Trump Video

Massie has long opposed U.S. military aid to Israel and criticized the influence of pro-Israel lobbying groups, particularly AIPAC, on American foreign policy.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

