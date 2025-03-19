Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hollywood star shocked by haters after defending Israel

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Gal Gadot defends supporting Israel on Oct. 7, was shocked by hate she received

- ‘Safer without him’: Columbia student says classmate arrested by ICE 'hates America’

- Marco Rubio clashes with CBS host over threat to deport Hamas sympathizers

TOP STORY: Israeli actress Gal Gadot defended her decision to continue speaking out against Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel, saying in an interview she was "shocked" by how much vitriol she faced for her stance. "I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea, and also by how the media is not fair many times. So I had to speak up," Gadot said.

VIDEO: The Lawfare Project executive director Brooke Goldstein joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest on the deportation of a Brown University doctor who attended the funeral of a Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon. WATCH HERE:

'WATCH THE NEWS': Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with CBS "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan Sunday over the State Department's order to revoke the green card of former Columbia University student activist, Mahmoud Khalil. "Is there any evidence of a link to terrorism, or is it just his point of view?" Brennan asked. Rubio asked the news anchor if she was aware of the pro-Hamas encampments that took over college campuses after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. "You should watch the news," Rubio responded.

GOOD RIDDANCE: A former classmate of Mahmoud Khalil , the Palestinian Columbia graduate student recently arrested by ICE, spoke out after his arrest, saying she feels "safer with him gone" and claimed that he "hates America and everything it stands for." A female Jewish graduate student says she was scared of defending her beliefs out of fear of retaliation from Khalil. She called Khalil an "insidious" presence on campus and said she even dropped one of her classes because of him.

NUTTY PROFESSORSHIP: Hunter College in New York City is reworking its "Palestinian Studies" professorship job after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the City University of New York (CUNY) constituent college to take down its posting over antisemitism concerns. "Hunter College took down the job listings following the concerns raised about the language used in the online posting," the college told Fox News Digital when reached for comment.

BIAS DEFINED: The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is alleging that numerous Wikipedia editors have engaged in a "coordinated campaign" to smear the state of Israel and violate the website's policies to insert pro-Hamas narratives into articles covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For a report titled "Editing for Hate: How Anti-Israel and Anti-Jewish Bias Undermines Wikipedia’s Neutrality," the ADL analyzed thousands of edits and chat logs from 30 "bad faith," "suspicious" Wikipedia editors going back to 2002.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Doron Steinbrecher, who was held for 471 days by Hamas terrorists, calls for all hostages to be freed and has a special message for President Donald Trump.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "You should watch the news. These guys take over entire buildings." Secretary of State Marco Rubio to CBS host Margaret Brennan, discussing Hamas sympathizers at Columbia University.

