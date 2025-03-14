CUNY plans to modify 'Palestinian Studies' job posting after New York Gov. Hochul ordered it be taken down

Hunter College in New York City is reworking its "Palestinian Studies" professorship job after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the City University of New York (CUNY) constituent college to take down its posting over antisemitism concerns.

"Hunter College took down the job listings following the concerns raised about the language used in the online posting," the college told Fox News Digital when reached for comment. "We will be reviewing the posting process and look forward to adding scholars with expertise in this subject matter to our distinguished faculty."

The original posting for the job was taken down, but a screenshot detailed the position, the New York Post reported.

"We seek a historically grounded scholar who takes a critical lens to issues pertaining to Palestine including but not limited to: settler colonialism, genocide, human rights, apartheid, migration, climate and infrastructure devastation, health, race, gender, and sexuality," part of the listing read, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The posting went on to explain that the faculty member's duties would have involved "research, teaching and service to the department and college."

"Governor Hochul has directed CUNY to immediately remove this job posting and conduct a thorough review of the position to ensure that antisemitic theories are not promoted in the classroom," a spokesperson for the governor told The New York Post. "The governor has continued to strongly condemn all forms of antisemitism and has made clear that hateful rhetoric of any kind has no place at CUNY or anywhere in New York State."

CUNY's Chancellor Felix Matos and Board of Trustees Chairperson William Thompson shared a joint statement in response to the governor's order, stating they "strongly agree" with Hochul's decision, noting that they "find this [posting's] language divisive, polarizing and inappropriate."

"CUNY will continue working with the Governor and other stakeholders to tackle antisemitism on our campuses and combat hate in all of its forms," they added.

However, proposed courses are evaluated by the college, the Board of Trustees and the state, according to the university’s guidelines for new program approval.

The hiring committees at Hunter College have reportedly resubmitted the Palestinian studies job posting, the Nation reported . "Faculty are still determined" to fill the position, according to the report. Before the updated posting can be published, Hunter’s dean of diversity and compliance must determine whether the role is consistent with the school’s legal antidiscrimination obligations.

Jeffrey Lax, a CUNY law professor and founder of S.A.F.E. Campus, an organization dedicated to combating antisemitism within the public college system, criticized the CUNY trustees’ approval of the curriculum in an interview with The College Fix.

"They’re the most classic [antisemitic] tropes of the modern time and developing a curriculum like that is abhorrent and should never have gone through," he said.

Since Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,100 people and sparking a war in the Gaza Strip, antisemitism concerns have dominated the education space.

Anti-Israel protests have continually erupted at U.S. colleges with demonstrators shouting their demands for a ceasefire and voicing their vehement opposition to Israel.

In February, CUNY rescinded its resolution in support of "Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions" one month after it first passed, The College Fix reported.

