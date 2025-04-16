Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hate finds home at Princeton University

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Princeton student says anti-Israel protesters called her ‘inbred swine’

- Trump goes after Harvard's tax-exempt status

- Princeton president vows not to cave to Trump, yet admits campus antisemitism

TOP STORY: A lecture at Princeton University by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was cut short this week amid protests in which Jewish students were targeted with slurs and hateful rhetoric. The event was ultimately halted when a fire alarm was pulled, prompting an evacuation. In an op-ed for The Free Press , one student said she was targeted with antisemitic slurs, including being told to "go back to Europe" and being called "inbred swine."

VIDEO: Stand-up comedian and pro-Israel activist Daniel-Ryan Spaulding pointed out recently that it’s "too political" if celebrities defend Israel, but accepted when celebrities support Palestinian causes. WATCH HERE:

FREE RIDE ENDING? The Trump administration has asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status, blaming the vaunted school's failure to address antisemitism on campus. In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump claimed that Harvard had "lost its way" and didn't deserve federal funding.

REJECTING CONSEQUENCES: The president of Princeton University told the New York Times that, despite antisemitism on his campus, it is "not appropriate" for President Donald Trump to slash federal funding for schools allowed on-campus anti-Israel protests since the Hamas-led attack on Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

GOOD RIDDANCE: Another pro-Palestine Columbia student protester was detained by federal authorities in Vermont, amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on alleged Hamas sympathizers. Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian-born green card holder, was detained while attending an immigration interview at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Jonathan Harounoff, Israel's spokesman to the United Nations, wonders why Harvard University is willing to fight President Trump tooth and nail over federal funds, but didn't have the stomach to fight anti-Jewish hate on its own campus an in its faculty.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "If you had told me what Princeton's environment was like two years ago today, I would have been shocked to my core. Saying it's relatively better than Columbia is not something that Princeton should be taking as a point of pride." Danielle Shapiro, Jewish Princeton University student.

