Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Columbia U's new president takes hard line when anti-Jewish mob takes over library

- Dave Portnoy revokes Auschwitz offer to man involved in antisemitic sign incident

- Dozens of anti-Israel agitators arrested after taking over Columbia University library during finals

TOP STORY: More than 100 masked anti-Israel agitators stormed the Butler Library at Columbia University in New York City as students prepared for finals Wednesday, prompting interim President Claire Shipman to call in the NYPD. More than 80 students at the university were arrested. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intends to determine if any are non-citizens, in which case they will be deported, Fox News has learned.

VIDEO: Billionaire CEO Bill Ackman discussed Harvard, his alma mater, potentially losing its tax-exempt status over its failure to protect free speech on campus. WATCH HERE:

BEYOND HELP: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy explained in a new video why he revoked "a teachable moment" offer to one of the men who allegedly posted a sign saying " f--- the Jews " at one of his company’s bars. The sports media personality initially offered to send the culprits to Auschwitz, the infamous concentration camp run by the Nazis in Poland during World War II, to learn about the Holocaust against the Jews. Read why he pulled the offer.

‘I LIKE TO KILL JEWS’: The Columbia University student activist who was recently ordered released from ICE custody was interviewed by the FBI in 2015 after allegedly telling a gun shop owner that "I like to kill Jews." The activist, Mohsen Mahdawi, visited the gun store in the summer of 2015 and inquired about various firearms while in conversation with the store's owner, according to court documents submitted by federal authorities last month.

CAMPUS CHAOS: A group of anti-Israel protesters occupied a building at the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle on Monday before police in riot gear intervened and arrested at least 30, according to officials. The protesters occupied an engineering building on campus for hours and demanded that the school divest from Boeing. Video from the scene shows several dumpsters on fire as police moved in to regain control of the building after the demonstrators had locked themselves inside.

IKE WOULDN'T LIKE: Eighty years after the Holocaust , far too many people are either downplaying its severity or denying it altogether, warned Merrill Eisenhower Atwater, great-grandson of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His remarks came as nations around the world on Thursday commemorated the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Northeastern University faculty member Max Abrahms says the change on campus has been dramatic since President Trump returned to the White House. He recalls in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, antisemitism was rampant. Not so anymore, he writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "When you’re sitting with 80 Holocaust survivors and both you and they are crying because of how special the moment is—and they tell you, ‘Without your great-grandfather, this never would have happened’—I say, without your bravery, this never would have happened." - Merrill Eisenhower Atwater, great-grandson of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here