Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Four suspects steal 20-plus firearms from gun range: police

Illinois range has reportedly been targeted by criminals in the past

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Illinois are searching for four suspects who rammed a stolen vehicle into a gun range to gain entry, then proceeded to steal more than 20 firearms.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning, according to FOX 32 Chicago. Oak Forest police responded to an alarm call at the Eagle Gun Range.

Surveillance video shows the thieves wearing stocking caps and masks inside the facility as they steal approximately 23 guns, officials said.

"Concerning, yes," customer Giovanni Magana told WLS. "They're gonna have a bunch of guys running around shooting, selling guns under the table, so it's scary, you know?"

CHICAGO MAN STABS CO-WORKER MULTIPLE TIMES AT COCA-COLA BUILDING PARKING LOT, POLICE SAY

Two suspects who broke into an Illinois gun range and stole nearly two dozen guns.

Two suspects who broke into an Illinois gun range and stole nearly two dozen guns. (City of Oak Forest)

The range has been a target by criminals in the past, the TV station reports. Five years ago, thieves used a brick to smash a window prior to getting away with 40 guns. 

CHICAGO BIKER GANG VIOLENCE REPORTEDLY ESCALATING AFTER YEARS OF RELATIVE PEACE: 'A LOT OF BAD BLOOD'

A close up look at one of four suspects who broke into an Illinois gun range and got away with nearly two dozen firearms.

A close up look at one of four suspects who broke into an Illinois gun range and got away with nearly two dozen firearms. (City of Oak Forest)

Police in Illinois are investigating after four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal more than 20 firearms from the business Monday morning.

Police in Illinois are investigating after four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal more than 20 firearms from the business Monday morning. (City of Oak Forest)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing, and agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency are assisting the Oak Forest Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 708-687-1376.