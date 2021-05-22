Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Fort Wayne mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots early Saturday morning

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
One person is dead and four others are injured after a mass shooting in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to local reports.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots early Saturday morning around 12:41 a.m. at the Villages of Hanna Apartments, WANE reported.

Villages of Hanna Apartments in Fort Wayne, Ind. (Credit: Google Maps)

Law enforcement located five victims in different apartments, who were then transported to local hospitals, where one of the victims died and another is in life-threatening condition, according to the outlet.

Three others have reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or CRIME STOPPERS at 436-STOP.

