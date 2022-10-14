Former WA cop convicted of raping 911 callers while on duty gets 14 years to life

A fired Spokane, Washington, police officer convicted of raping two women while on duty has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison.

Nathan Nash, 38, was sentenced Thursday, KREM-TV reported.

In August, Nash was found guilty of third-degree rape and second-degree rape in separate cases.

He was first charged in 2019 when a woman accused him of rape while investigating her case.

Nash was one of the responding officers when she reported an assault by her boyfriend. She told law enforcement officers that Nash raped her when he returned to her home to follow up on the case, prosecutors said.

In August 2021, another woman told police about a similar experience. He was fired by the police department.

Nash in court Thursday again denied he committed the crimes and said he plans to appeal the sentence.

He also faces an official misconduct charge and a hearing to address that is scheduled for December.

One of the women has filed a $1 million claim against the city, alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in Nash’s behavior, allowing him to use his uniform to prey on women.