Washington police officer found guilty of raping two 911 callers

A jury has found a former Spokane, Washington, police officer guilty of raping two women while on duty.

After nearly seven days of deliberation, Nathan Nash was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and third-degree rape, KXLY-TV reported.

He was found not guilty of another second-degree rape charge, and unlawful imprisonment.

Throughout his trial, the 39-year-old maintained his innocence. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman accused him of rape while investigating her case.

Nash was one of the responding officers when she reported an assault by her boyfriend. She told law enforcement officers that Nash raped her when he returned to her home to follow up on the case, prosecutors said.

In August 2021, another woman told police about a similar experience, saying Nash was one of the officers who responded when she called 911 to report her neighbor had assaulted her. She also said Nash returned to her home to conduct a follow-up and raped her, prosecutors said.

In a statement Tuesday, officials with the Spokane Police Department said the agency is grateful that the victims of Nash were afforded some justice while acknowledging nothing can undo the damage caused.

"Nathan Nash betrayed the oath he took as a public servant and the trust instilled in him by the citizens of Spokane," the Spokane Police Statement said. "His actions are inexcusable and today the court, a jury of his peers, held him accountable for his actions."

He was fired from the police department in 2019 after the first allegations.

It wasn't immediately known if he plans to appeal. He faces up to life in prison and is expected to be sentenced later this year.