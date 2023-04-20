Expand / Collapse search
Former US Attorney General Eric Holder set to give commencement speech at University of Wisconsin-Madison

Holder's daughter graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor's degree in history in 2020

Associated Press
Former Attorney General Eric Holder is set to give the spring commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the university announced Wednesday.

Holder will give the address during the spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium on May 13.

He served as attorney general from February 2009 to April 2015, and was the first Black person to hold the office.

ERIC HOLDER RAILS AGAINST REDRAWN GOP CONGRESSIONAL MAPS DESPITE 'PARSED' OPPOSITION TO DEM GERRYMANDERING

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on May 19, 2014. Holder is set to give this year's Spring commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Holder was the keynote speaker for the 2016 UW Law School hooding ceremony. His daughter, Brooke, graduated from UW-Madison in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in history.