Eric Holder rails against redrawn GOP congressional maps despite ‘parsed’ opposition to Dem gerrymandering

Former Obama U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder railed against redrawn Republican congressional maps Thursday, despite what one fact-checker described as his "parsed" opposition to Democrats' gerrymandered maps in New York and Maryland.

During an appearance on MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes," Holder argued Democrats needed to do everything they could to prevent politicians from "picking their voters," and claimed Republicans weren't "into democracy" when it came to elections.

Earlier in the day, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler questioned Holder's self-described "opposition" to Democrats' redrawn maps in New York and Maryland, both of which were tossed out by the courts.

"The Democratic Party… we have to stand up for the rule of law. We have to fight Republicans," Holder told host Chris Hayes.

"We have to bring lawsuits when we can, and try to make sure that we do all that we possibly can to have a system where politicians are not picking their voters. Where citizens are choosing their elected representatives," he added.

He later claimed Republicans "just ain't that into democracy," when it came to elections, and that American democracy was "under attack," in "peril," and could be lost if people didn't stand up for it.

Earlier this month, Holder said he had opposed the Democrats' maps in New York and Maryland, telling "Face the Nation," "I indicated my opposition to what had happened, with [what] the legislature did in Maryland. I agreed with the judge in [what] he did there. In New York, what I’ve said is that those are not the maps I would have drawn in New York."

He then argued that what happened in New York and Maryland didn't "compare" to what was going on in Republican-led states.

Kessler, however, described Holder's language in the interview as "passive and carefully parsed," and reported that he was "silent" when the New York and Maryland maps were first drafted despite his "forceful" language on Republican maps.

"Even when the maps were rejected, he suggested the new maps should be similar. That’s a strange way of showing opposition," Kessler wrote.