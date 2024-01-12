Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Former Pennsylvania lawyer receives jail time for preying on 'vulnerable' clients for sex

The PA attorney targeted women who struggled with addiction or had been sexually abused

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former Pennsylvania defense attorney who used to work as a county prosecutor has been sentenced to jail for preying on vulnerable clients for sex, state prosecutors announced Friday.

Corey Kolcharno, 49, was sentenced on Thursday to four months to nearly two years behind bars after previously pleading guilty in Lackawanna County to four felony counts of promoting prostitution. Kolcharno also was required to surrender his law license.

Between 2018 and 2022, when he was arrested, Kolcharno demanded sexual acts or materials in exchange for providing legal work, according to the attorney general’s office.

COLD CASES CRACKED IN 2023: UNSOLVED MYSTERIES THAT FOUND RESOLUTION

He targeted women who struggled with addiction, had been sexually abused or had financial problems, prosecutors said. Investigators have said they found hundreds of nude and sexually explicit images of Kolcharno’s clients on his cellphone.

Pennsylvania Fox News graphic

Between 2018 and 2022, Corey Kolcharno demanded sexual acts or materials in exchange for providing legal work to clients, particularly targeting women with addiction issues, a history of sexual abuse, or financial problems. (FOX News)

"The defendant’s behavior in these cases was despicable. He preyed on clients and their relatives who had fallen on hard times and exploited their vulnerabilities for his own gratification," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a written statement. "This sentencing holds Kolcharno accountable for his crimes."

PENNSYLVANIA MAN ACCUSED OF HAVING SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH TEEN HE MET ON TINDER: REPORTS

Kolcharno was an assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County from 2005 to 2011.