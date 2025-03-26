Former NFL player LeShon Johnson charged in FBI's largest dog fighting bust, 190 animals seized: indictment

Former NFL running back LeShon Eugene Johnson has been indicted on 21 charges in a massive federal dog fighting bust that led to the recovery of 190 pit bulls, according to the Justice Department.

Federal authorities said they believe it's their largest seizure of fighting dogs from a single individual in U.S. history.

Johnson, a 54-year-old from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is accused of operating a large-scale breeding and trafficking operation known as "Mal Kant Kennels" as well as raising fighting dogs himself.

He pleaded guilty to similar charges at the state level in 2004.

"This strategic prosecution of an alleged repeat offender led to the seizure of 190 dogs destined for a cruel end," said acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson. "It disrupts a major source of dogs used in other dog fighting ventures."

Johnson allegedly raised "champion" and "grand champion" fighting pit bulls and then sold breeding rights around the country.

Some of the dogs' names were War Pony, Boot Stomper and Hogg, the latter of which was purported to have won eight fights.

Prosecutors said that is an unusually high number of victories, because dogs often suffer mortal injuries during brutal fights.

To become a "grand champion," a dog needs to win five. A "champion" wins three.

"Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm."

According to court filings, a trove of evidence was recovered from Johnson's phone, including text messages, a Facebook page, CashApp history, emails discussing sales and even pedigrees for the dogs. Authorities also seized dogs at two separate properties owned by Johnson.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau views animal cruelty cases as a stepping stone to organized crime, including trafficking and murder.

"The FBI will not tolerate criminals that harm innocent animals for their twisted form of entertainment," he said in a statement.

Johnson was indicted in January, court records show, but the court unsealed the filing this week after his arrest on Thursday in Muskogee. The dogs were seized from his property in October 2024 under the Animal Welfare Act, according to federal prosecutors, who said they believe the 190 animals mark the largest seizure from a single person in such a case.

Johnson, who played for the Packers, Cardinals and Giants during a six-year NFL career in the 1990s, was part of a 2014 class action lawsuit accusing the NFL of failing to protect players from concussions.

He faces up to five years in prison on each count if convicted and a $250,000 fine. Fox News Digital reached out to his attorney.